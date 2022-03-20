Tallest mural in North County debuts in Vista

The 60-feet-tall mural was unveiled on Sunday and is painted on Found Lofts in Vista’s Arts and Culture District.

VISTA, Calif. — The tallest mural in North County is now on display, bringing more art to Downtown Vista’s flourishing arts community.

The 60-feet-tall mural was unveiled on Sunday and is painted on the side of Found Lofts in Downtown Vista’s Arts and Culture District.

The mural was painted by internationally acclaimed artist, Joram Roukes.

"Painting is a nomadic, traveling figure. Which is the main layout of the design," said Roukes. "It's a real interesting story, it's a lot of abstract qualities to it."

The mural features vibrant pinks, blues and florals that cascade down the apartment complex.

"People who see it and view it kind of get a curiosity for the story. And I feel like that's what my work kind of does. It kind of stops people in their tracks, there's so much going on," said Roukes.

Roukes lives in Netherlands and flew to San Diego for this special project. His incredible artwork has been seen in galleries all over the world, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Paris.

The colossal scale of the mural features vibrant colors and organizers say the mural is inspired by the rich storytelling of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians.

The new building is a new 42-unit that features loft style apartments. Found Lofts is launching a unique artist-in-residence program that will highlight local and national artists.

The plan is to feature the artists in projects within the apartment building. With the new large-scale mural and future projects in the works, the art community in Vista will be seeing more vibrant, colorful art projects.