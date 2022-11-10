Topgolf is coming to San Diego County, company announces plans for 2 locations

Topgolf is beginning plans to bring its popular golf and entertainment experience to Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island, the company announced.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego: the wait is over. The modern, golf entertainment company Topgolf has announced plans for two San Diego County locations.

"We've wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it's encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "While still in the early stages, we're excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community."

The plans for Topgolf Sorrento Valley includes redeveloping the Caroll Canyon Golf Center and building a three-level venue equipped with Topgolf technology throughout 80+ bays, the company said.

The Port of San Diego Topgolf location is planned to be a part of the East Harbor Island redevelopment efforts, featuring a three-story venue and 100 hitting bays.

Topgolf combines technology-driven golf experiences with entertainment, food, music and handcrafted cocktails.

"Topgolf is growing exponentially and continues to bring modern golf to cities across the country and the globe," said Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands, which is Topgolf's parent company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. "The San Diego area has been the proud home of Topgolf Callaway Brands for more than 40 years, and we're thrilled Topgolf is coming to the neighborhood."

