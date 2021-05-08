University City residents concerned about big changes proposed for Governor Drive

The traffic calming plan was moving forward quickly, but a quick, huge outcry from residents has convinced the district's city council member to tap the brakes.

SAN DIEGO — A 'traffic calming’ plan is in the works for Governor Drive in University City, but many business owners and neighbors say this calming plan is actually stirring up a lot of anxiety.

The proposal calls for reducing the popular thoroughfare from two lanes in each direction down to one from Stresemann to Radcliffe. The extra space created will be used for new bike lanes.

“This is a situation that really impacts all of South UC,” said Ruth DeSantis, a longtime resident.

What really concerns DeSantis, is that she had no idea this plan was even in the works and she’s the president of the UC Community Foundation.

“There was no community outreach or an opportunity for the community to give input and that was everyone's great concern.”

Another community organization, the UC Planning Group, voted unanimously in June to approve the idea.

When News 8 took a closer look at their agenda, Item 7 simply said, “street restriping as a traffic calming measure on Governor Drive”.

Nothing about reducing lanes. Ruth said a community member at the meeting started sounding the alarm.

“And what a lot of people are worried about is in the event of a wildfire or earthquake - reducing our ingress and egress,” she said. “Not only for us, but emergency personnel.”

Jacob Mandel with the San Diego Bike Coalition said reducing traffic lanes on Governor is long overdue.

“The speeds along that street are way too high,” Mandel said. “Residents in the community meeting admitted that they speed along that street because of the design.”

Mandel said the SD Bike Coalition is hoping for a design similar to what’s popular in downtown - where parked cars create a buffer of protection for the bike lanes, which are only on one side of the street, but twice as wide. He said it'll make Governor safer for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

The traffic calming plan was moving forward quickly, but a quick, huge outcry from residents has convinced the district's city council member to tap the brakes. He agrees more time is needed for residents to learn about the plan and share their input and concerns.

“There is time for us to talk about it, do more outreach to the community,” said Coucilman Joe LaCava. “Show them exactly what we're talking about. Hear their issues and respond to them.”

Councilman LaCava said, to allow for proper notification and input, there will be no changes to Governor Drive until late 2022 at the earliest.