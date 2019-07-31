SAN DIEGO — News 8 is waiting for copies of all the warrants to be released and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available

Search warrants associated with the Poway Synagogue shooting were released Wednesday by a San Diego Superior Court judge. A total of 17 warrants were served in the hours and days following the April 27 shooting which claimed the life of one congregant and injured several others.

The warrants were served on the Chabad of Poway as well as the alleged gunman’s home, school, social media accounts, and the Honda Civic belonging to the accused shooter.

The release comes after presiding Judge Peter C. Deddeh ruled last week there was no legal cause to keep records sealed in relation to the investigation into John T. Earnest, the 20-year-old who allegedly committed the April 27 shooting rampage at Chabad of Poway and the March 24 arson blaze at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido.

The defendant, who's being held without bail, is accused of carrying out the shooting on the last day of Passover, killing Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who was shot twice in the synagogue's foyer and died at a hospital.

The warrants include lists of evidence seized, including a gun receipt from a store called San Diego Guns on Mission Gorge in the Grantville area.

Other evidence taken by police includes the assault rifle used in the shooting and a hunting certificate.

The alleged gunman is being prosecuted in federal and state court in separate but simultaneous cases, but the collective media organizations noted in their motion filed last month that federal authorities have unsealed two search warrants related to the investigation, while state courts had not.

The motion noted the 20-year-old's alleged racially motivated intentions for committing the shooting as a key basis for the request.

The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, 57, lost a finger in the shooting. Two other people -- Almog Peretz, 34, and his 8-year-old niece, Noya Dahan -- were also injured.