How to prepare and what to expect this fire season in San Diego

"This could be a big year for a bad fire. It's been many years since we’ve had a big fire and that doesn’t bode well," said Munoz.

SAN DIEGO — Brush fires ignited in and around San Diego County Tuesday.

A brush fire shut down I-8 near Main Street in El Cajon, while another brush fire named the Blackwood Fire burned down 37 acres in the Boulevard area of San Diego County and yet another brush fire named the Wildcat Fire sparked in Ramona, prompting evacuations.

"It's because we had so much rain and in short periods of time with extreme amounts; not just a tiny bit. You can see the brush grew like crazy in San Diego. It looks beautiful, but it will dry out and this is a recipe for a really bad fire," said Monica Munoz, Public Information Officer for San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and high temperatures are the recipe for a really bad fire that all San Diegans need to prepare for immediately.

Munoz says right now is the best time to clear all vegetation, trash, and debris surrounding your home and create 100 feet of defensible space.

She also recommends not using any gas-powered machines on your lawn, since it could spark a fire.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department has increased its staff and they are prepared. Munoz says it's best to create an emergency plan instead of waiting until the last minute.

"We have the same message every year. We want people to be prepared," said Munoz.

For more fire safety tips, head to the "Ready, Set, Go" section of the Fire Rescue Department website by clicking here.