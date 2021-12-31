San Diegans kiss 2021 goodbye at iconic statue 'Embracing Peace'

Sightseers share New Year's Resolutions with the Zevely Zone.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A new year is an opportunity to look toward the future but also say goodbye to the past. In this Zevely Zone, I asked San Diegans to share their New Year's resolutions.

I figured what better place could there be to kiss 2021 goodbye than the iconic statue next to the USS Midway Museum?

The statue is named 'Embracing Peace' but most people simply call it the kissing statue. It is a wonderful place to honor freedom and restore hope for a new year. We asked San Diegans to dream big.

"Find a house in San Diego," said Debby who wants to be a homeowner. "I would say be more positive and enjoy life because life is really short," said Abigail.

I recently shared a holiday tradition of burning pinyon pine inside a tiny adobe house.

The viewer comments piled up like presents under a tree and several suggested sending all our 2021 disappointments up in smoke. I asked San Diegan's what they'd like to leave behind.

"Goodbye stress, goodbye anger," said Marilene.

"My cancer diagnosis," said Debby.

"I am going to have to say COVID," said Catherine.

"COVID of course, I wish that was not there," said Caitlin.

"Vaccination cards, I want to burn them up and never see them again," said Richard.

"I mean definitely the pandemic, ha, ha, ha," said Jorge.

In 1945, a victory kiss celebrated the end of World War II and almost eighty years later the statue made in its honor inspires many.

This seemed like the perfect time and place for San Diegan's to dream big, stand tall and share their New Year's resolutions for 2022.

"My New Year's resolution is to go easy on myself and travel," said Caitlin.

"My New Year's resolution is to try to save more money this year," said Greg.

"My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more present in the moment," said Brooke.

"My New Year's resolution is to stay healthy and happy that is it, very simple no drama, ha, ha, ha," said Catherine.

"As a flight attendant I travel for work. I want everyone to cooperate so we can end the pandemic, Happy New Year," said Marilene.

"I haven't thought about it, oh, get into med school," said Justin.

"To get married," said a bride to be. "Oh, that was this year? That is a lot of pressure on me," laughed her fiancé.

Happy New Year everyone! Thanks for supporting the Zevely Zone.

My New Year's resolution is to tell your story. If you've got an idea, send me an email at zevelyzone@kfmb.com.