San Diego History Center wants to turn your COVID-19 memories into history

The 'COVID-19 Collection' will become part of history and shared with generations to come.

SAN DIEGO — If you're like many people, you may want to forget all about the pandemic of 2020, but what about the importance of preserving the memories?

In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park where a movement is underway to save and share San Diego's COVID-19 experience with future generations.

Last year, when the San Diego History Center shut down due to pandemic, "we were getting bombarded with requests for photos of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic," Shelby Gordon, from the San Diego History Center, said.

Pictures from the past are important, but Shelby and others from the history center considered the history unfolding before our eyes.

"When Disneyland closed, I knew we were in big trouble. There was so much uncertainty about how the virus mutated and how it passed amongst each other," Shelby said.

The San Diego History Center started asking San Diegans to share their COVID stories. "We started getting photos, we started getting audio, we started getting diaries, we just started seeing hundreds of submissions," Shelby said.

In May 2020, Chris Morrow, a San Diego film maker was among the first San Diegans to sign up for a drive through COVID swab.

"A lot of people don't realize that this is so historical and it's really important to document," Chris said. Her memories are a part of the online COVID collection. Not only did Chris participate in an early vaccine trial, but she also started recording wherever she went.

"Make a line, make a line please," yelled a Costco employee in some of the footage Chris shot.

Her video of panic shopping will help us never forget the long lines and empty shelves.

"Last year was tough, I didn't know what to expect," Chris said.

So, she kept on recording -- when COMIC Con was cancelled and when stuffed animals rode the Belmont Park roller coaster instead of people -- Chris was there with her camera.

When the San Diego History Center contacted her the share her story, she was flattered. "Well at first I was just kind of like really are you sure I'm just an average person, but they seemed to like what I said and so I am just going to run with it," Chris said.

She usually posts her memories on social media but with the San Diego History Center she feels her memories will last forever.

The pandemic isn't over, and neither is this story. The San Diego History Center is still asking San Diegans to share their memories.

"Absolutely," Shelby said, who said sometimes history is ancient news and sometimes. "History is happening now."

So, go on San Diego, share your story for generations to come.

"There is a lot of pride, there is a lot of pride," Shelby said.

If you'd like to see the collection or share your memories from COVID-19 with the San Diego History Center click here.