3 more Padres to join Fernando Tatis Jr. in All-Star game

Second baseman Jake Cronenwroth and pitchers Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon were voted to the National League's All-Star team.

SAN DIEGO — Three more San Diego Padres will be playing in the MLB All-Star game, it was announced Sunday. The announcement came just days after it was revealed that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was the first player from the team voted by fans to play in the MLB All-Star game in over 20 years.

Second baseman Jake Cronenwroth and pitchers Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon will join the National League's team for the 91st All-Star Game scheduled for July 13.

The announcement came the same day the Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season beating the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1.

On Thursday, it was announced that Tatis Jr. was named to the NL All-Star team. The last time a Padres' player was voted into the All-Star Game by fans was Tony Gwynn in 1998.

Wil Myers was the starting DH in 2016 and Jake Peavy started as a pitcher in 2007 but both were chosen by managers.

Tatis Jr. will be starting as the NL's shortstop at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13 in Denver, Colorado.

The Padres congratulated their latest All-Stars on Twitter on Sunday:

Yu deserved it. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Rn7uoP9xTB — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2021

That Cronenworth guy? He's an All-Star. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VD5wmhQREW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2021