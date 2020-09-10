Padres magical season ends with series loss to LA Dodgers in NLDS

The Dodgers proved to be too much for the Padres and their 11 pitchers in Game 3 as they lose game and series.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres found themselves in a “backs against the wall” game for the second time in as many series. They were able to win against the Cardinals but the LA Dodgers proved too much beating the Padres 12-3 in the series-ending - and season-ending - Game 3.

The Padres season ends after losing to the Dodgers in 3 straight games in the National League Division Series on Thursday. Game three set another record for the Padres when they used 11 pitchers, the most in a postseason game all-time.

Thank you, Padres, for bringing some much-needed excitement and energy to San Diego during the pandemic.

Thank you, Padres, for showing us that playing baseball is fun and that you enjoy being teammates.

Thank you, Padres, for showing us, your fans, what is in store for 2021.

The Padres lost a heart breaker in Game 2 on Wednesday night, 6-5. That is not to say they didn't have their chances to score, however. In the top of the 7th inning with a runner on first, Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a ball to dead center. Almost everyone thought the ball would clear the fence giving the Padres a 1-run lead. Until it didn’t. Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger made an unbelievable catch bringing the ball back to end the inning.

The Padres had another chance in the top of the 9th. They had already pushed two runs across and had the bases loaded with two outs. Padres first baseman ended up grounding out to second base to end the game.

In the do-or-die Game 3, the Padres sent Adrian Morejon to the mound to face the Dodger’s Dustin May. Morejon, a 21-year-old fireballer from Cuba has a 4.66 ERA through nine appearances, four of them starts.