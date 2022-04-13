What you need to know before heading to Petco Park for Padres Opening Day

From what time the gates open, to bag policies to where to park, we have all the information you need in one place before heading to the park.

SAN DIEGO — It seems like we have been waiting forever, but now we only have to wait a few more hours to watch Padres baseball at Petco Park. The team was supposed to open the season at home, but a lockout by the owners pushed the Padres home opener until April 14.

The team will take on the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in a four-game series beginning at 5:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Gates Open

Those planning to attend the game should know a few things. All entry gates will open for general seating at 3:40 p.m. and gates for Season Ticket Members will open at 3:10 p.m. Petco Park has instituted a rule limiting bags that can be brought into the stadium. Bags that are acceptable include single compartment bags measure seven inches by 10 inches or smaller. Infant and medical bags are also allowed.

Transportation and parking

Attending fans are being urged to utilize public transportation and Trolley Park & Ride locations. For those who will be driving down to Petco Park, more than 27,000 parking spaces are located near the ballpark in the downtown area. Of those spaces, 8,000 have been designated specifically for Petco Park guests at prices ranging from $10.00 to $35.00 depending on proximity to the ballpark. Padres Preferred parking, located directly adjacent to Petco Park, can be purchased in advance.

Guests driving to the ballpark should plan on arriving early and should choose a parking location based on the direction they will be heading after the game, whether to the north, south or east. For large attendance games, guests are urged to utilize public transportation, or to park in Harbor Drive parking facilities or the Horton Plaza garage.

Cheer for Padres stolen bases!

Rubio’s Coastal Grill and the San Diego Padres have partnered to give fans something extra tasty during the 2022 MLB season. Each time the Padres steal a base at Petco Park, fans will score a free, à la carte Rubio’s taco, with any purchase, the day after the game.

“We are pleased to bring together two hometown favorites,” said Sergio Del Prado, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at San Diego Padres. “Rubio’s has forged strong roots in San Diego, based on their authentic recipes and brand concept, so we’re very proud to partner with them this season.”

Padres fans will receive one taco of their choice, with the purchase of any item on the menu, on the day after the stolen base. Guests can order online or through the app, and enter code ­­­GOPADRES, or mention the offer when visiting a restaurant.

Padres off to a good start

Through five games of the 2022 season, the San Diego Padres are off to a 4-1 start. The team has brought a lead to the ninth inning in every game this year. Their lone loss was on a walkoff homerun by the Diamondbacks on Opening Day.

Their is optimism for the team even after some early adversity. The team's star shortstop Fernando Tatis broke his wrist during the offseason and is expected to miss around the first three months of the season. In addition to Tatis Jr., pitchers Mike Clevinger, Blake Snell and Austin Adams were sidelined with injuries during the first week of the season.

Throughout the ups and the downs, the Padres are happy to have their new manager keeping things steady. Bob Melvin was brought to town to skipper the club after a decade in Oakland. Melvin has a career 1,350-1,273 record as a manager, including 853-764 with Oakland over the past 11 seasons, according to MLB.com.