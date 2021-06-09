News 8 earns 12 regional Emmy Awards for 2020

SAN DIEGO — News 8 has earned 12 2020 Emmy® awards from the Pacific Southwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The awards event was held in a webcast program on Saturday, June 5, due to COVID-19 concerns. News 8 has been honored with numerous wins. We would like to re-share some of those stories with you.
Details of each of the awards are below:
Newscast – Morning/Daytime – Larger Markets
- CBS 8: Silverado Fire and SoCal Fire Danger, Andrew Madarang, Carla Romero, David Jones, David Leyva, Candace Guereque, Darin Bennett, Stella Inger, Eric Kahnert, Evan Noorani, Neda Iranpour, Julio Vazquez, Michael Lamar, CBS News 8
News Special
Arts/Entertainment - News
Military – News
Technology - News
Lifestyle – News
Promotion – News Promotion – Topical (Single Spot)
Promotion – News Promotion – Campaign
Editor – Short-Form Content
- Out and About Silliness in SD: Grateful or Grinches & Inflatable Halloween, Rachel Eastridge, CBS News 8
Assigned Daily News Report-Daily News Report (within single shift)
Talent – Anchor-Sports
- Kyle Kraska – Sports Anchor, Kyle Kraska, CBS News 8
Health/Medical-News
