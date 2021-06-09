x
News 8 earns 12 regional Emmy Awards for 2020

The journalism awards cover the Pacific Southwest and represent the best work in local television news.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — News 8 has earned 12 2020 Emmy® awards from the Pacific Southwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The awards event was held in a webcast program on Saturday, June 5, due to COVID-19 concerns. News 8 has been honored with numerous wins. We would like to re-share some of those stories with you.  

Details of each of the awards are below:

Newscast – Morning/Daytime – Larger Markets

  • CBS 8: Silverado Fire and SoCal Fire Danger, Andrew Madarang, Carla Romero, David Jones, David Leyva, Candace Guereque, Darin Bennett, Stella Inger, Eric Kahnert, Evan Noorani, Neda Iranpour, Julio Vazquez, Michael Lamar, CBS News 8

News Special 

Arts/Entertainment - News 

Military – News

Technology - News

Lifestyle – News

Promotion – News Promotion – Topical (Single Spot)

Promotion – News Promotion – Campaign 

Editor – Short-Form Content 

Assigned Daily News Report-Daily News Report (within single shift)

Talent – Anchor-Sports

  • Kyle Kraska – Sports Anchor, Kyle Kraska, CBS News 8

Health/Medical-News

