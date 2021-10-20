Cooking with Styles: chicken and dumplings

Use this recipe with some leftover chicken.

Chicken and dumplings

3 lbs chicken breasts or thighs boneless skinless, cut into cubes, add more for meatier

3 tbsp. Olive oil

1/2 cup flour

1 cup shallots or onions, coarse chop

1 cup carrots, coarse chop

1 cup celery, coarse chop

1 cup green beans, coarse chop

1 cup parsnips, coarse chop

1 cup baby new potatoes

3 or 4 garlic cloves

1/2 cup dry white wine

1-quart chicken stock

2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 bay leaves

Dumplings

1 1/2 cups baking mix like Bisquick

3/4 cup milk

2 tbsp. Melted butter

1 tbsp. Italian parsley, chopped

In a large stockpot, over medium-high heat, add olive oil and chicken. Then season it with salt and pepper and sear until lightly browned.

Add some vegetables and sauté it for 4-5 minutes.

Sprinkle in the flour, making sure it is incorporated completely.

Deglaze with wine and then add chicken stock and bay leaves.

Bring it to a slow boil, stirring gently.

Then reduce the heat to a simmer.

Cover it with a lid, checking every 10 minutes and stirring.

The cooking time is 45 minutes.

For the dumpling, combine baking mix, butter, parsley, and then the milk.

The dough should be very soft and not like biscuit dough.

Using a large soup spoon, scoop out rounded pieces of dough and place them on top of chicken stew.

Leave space between each scoop.

Cover it with a lid on a low simmer for 10-12 minutes.

Don't peek, dumplings will be done.