Cooking with Styles: Chicken Carrot Curry

SAN DIEGO — The inspiration for this Curry came from a restaurant in Pacific Beach, World Curry. I was amazed at how versatile Curry is, basically any protein or totally Veggie it's totally up to you with this recipe.

Chicken Carrot Curry

2 Chicken Breast, cubed

1 Onion diced fine

4 Roma Tomato, diced

2 tbsp. Garlic diced

1 tbsp. Ginger, grated

3 tbsp. Curry powder

2 tbsp. Garam Masala

1 can Coconut Cream or milk

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup Cilantro chopped

2 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp Black pepper

1/3 cup Canola oil

Curry is all about layering flavors so just take your time. On a medium high heat add oil and Onions, sauté 5 - 7 minutes next Garlic for about a minute, then Tomatoes.

Season with salt and pepper and add Chicken and Carrots, sauté with Curry powder and Garam Masala for another 10 minutes.

Deglaze pan with water and add Coconut cream, simmer for at least ½ an hour. Serve with Basmati Rice.