Military record for Larry Millete includes ‘pistol sharpshooter ribbon’

Husband of missing woman served 5 years as a Navy optician with no disciplinary actions.

SAN DIEGO — Military records released to News 8 under a Freedom of Information Act request showed no disciplinary actions against Larry Millete during his five years of service in the U.S. Navy from 2000 to 2005.

The records showed Millete, 39, worked as an optician “carrying out routine optician duties” at the Naval Medical Center San Diego with no combat service.

His rank was Hospital Corpsman, Third Class (HM3) with a pay grade of E-4 when his active service ended on August 27, 2005.

His Navy ‘reserve obligation termination date” was January 10, 2008.

Millete enlisted in the Navy in 1999, at the age of 18, in Honolulu, after moving to Hawaii with his family from San Diego.

The move to Hawaii came after an April 1997 stabbing incident in San Diego, where Millete was arrested at the age of 15 for assault with a deadly weapon, according to sources familiar with the incident. At the time, the stabbing was reported as “gang related” in local news media accounts.

In Hawaii, Millete’s father, Benito Millete – a 20-year veteran and retiree of the Navy – reported to Pearl Harbor in August 1997, according to records obtained a separate FOIA request.

Millete met and married his wife, Maya, when they were teenagers in Hawaii, family members told News 8.

Maya Millete, 39, has been missing for four months from the home in Chula Vista she shared with Larry Millete and their three children.

Larry Millete’s DD Form 214 indicated he received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in 2003, a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Medal, and a Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon.

On May 5, Millete was the target of a temporary gun violence restraining order, which required him to surrender numerous assault rifles, handguns, and ammunition in his possession. A hearing on the restraining order is set for June 22 in San Diego County Superior Court.

Two search warrants have been served on the Millete home, one on January 23 and the other on May 7, though Chula Vista Police have not said whether Larry Millete is considered a suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

The Navy “history of assignments” report showed Larry Millete enlisted at Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Honolulu, Hawaii, attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois, attended Naval Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Illinois, and received training in Portsmouth, VA and Yorktown, VA before being assigned to Navy Medical Center San Diego on December 6, 2001.

Family members said Millete currently works as a civilian contractor at Navy Medical Center San Diego in the optometry department.