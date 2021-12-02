Family of missing Chula Vista mother plans to search Glamis sand dunes

Search for Maya Millete, 39, set for Presidents Day weekend.

SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing mother from Chula Vista will spend Presidents Day weekend searching for the woman at the Glamis sand dunes in Imperial County.

Relatives of Maya Millete, 39, said they took a trip with her to Glamis over the New Year’s weekend, just days before Millete went missing on Jan. 7.

“She bought her own dirt bike recently so she started dirt biking out with us,” said Millete’s teenage niece, Rica Marie Casino.

Over the crowded Presidents Day weekend in Glamis, Millete's sister and family, along with any volunteers who show up, will hand out fliers and search an area known as the Sand Highway.

“Saturday morning, about 10 o’clock in the morning, we'll do the search out there asking the dune riders if they'll be able to help us out, scout the area and search the area,” said Millete's sister, Maricris Drouaillet.

Millete was last seen by her husband, Larry Millete, after the couple argued on Thursday, January 7.

Rally underway supporting the search for Missing Mom of Chula Vista #MayaMillette. @ChulaVistaPD continues investigation as friends, family and community members press for more answers in the mom’s disappearance for 4 weeks. @CBS8 @ChrisNews8 📢 pic.twitter.com/sQ533RP0DN — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) February 5, 2021

Family members confirmed Millete had set up an appointment with a divorce attorney for the Tuesday after she went missing.

Police said Larry Millete has stopped cooperating with the investigation, and he still has custody of the couple's three young children at the home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

“Somebody actually went there yesterday and they are home,” said Drouaillet.

It has now been five weeks since Millete went missing and her family members don't want to leave any stone unturned. They are supporting one another and praying for a break in the case, as time goes by.

“It’s been frustrating. There are no leads. There's nothing to really report on. It's still very heartbreaking now knowing what happened to my sister,” said Drouaillet.

News 8 reached out via text message to the missing woman’s husband.

Larry Millete responded, “I prefer not to do any interviews. I would like to thank you and your network for your continued support and concern. Also, I’d like to thank all the volunteers.”