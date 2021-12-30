Medical Examiner release cause of death of wrong-way driver who killed 2 SDPD detectives

Sandra Lee Daniels, 58, from Ramona "manner of death was an accident."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A wrong-way driver who killed two San Diego police detectives on Interstate 5 near the U.S. - Mexican border on June 4, 2021 cause of death has been released.

According to the County of San Diego Medical Examiner's Department autopsy report, Sandra Lee Daniels, 58, from Ramona "manner of death was an accident."

"Based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is accident," stated the San Diego Medical Examiner's Department in the autopsy report.

On June 4, Sandra was driving a Honda Civic north as fast as 90 mph on the southbound side of Interstate 5 before she collided with a Ford Fusion, which was carrying married SDPD detectives, Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park.

Upon impact, Sandra's car caught on fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandra's toxicology report found diazepam, which is a medication to help treat anxiety or alcohol withdrawal symptoms. No alcohol was detected.

According to the autopsy report, Sandra's husband, Darrell Daniels said she received medical treatment at Balboa Naval Hospital and frequently would go too far on I-5 and get too close to the border.

"She was known to exit the interstate and return on the opposite side," said Daniels in the autopsy report.

Darrell was unaware of any alcohol consumption or illicit drug abuse. There were also no suicidal ideations or prior suicide attempts.

In June, Darrell said his family is devastated, telling News 8, "We're devastated. Gosh, I'm so sorry. We're so sorry if we could have done something to prevent the loss of those police officers."



Darrell, a retired Navy officer, said his wife had diabetes and was at the Balboa Naval Medical Center getting insulin that morning. He believes she got lost driving due to her sugar levels possibly spiking or being too low.

In June, the SDPD and San Diego community was heartbroken to learn of the loss of Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park.

According to the San Diego police chief, the two detectives were off duty but believed to be working on a case on June 4, 2021. Ryan was driving the city's unmarked blue Ford.

On June 5, one day after the tragic accident that claimed the life of the Parks, family and friends remembered them in their honor.

Jamie was the head coach for the San Diego Angels Girls Ice Hockey Club, where her team left signs and letters outside their practice rink.

The husband and wife police couple of four years lived in Escondido and met at the police academy and became detectives on the same day in 2018.

“They really were embraced by so many people, and that's why this is so devastating to all the police officers and the dispatchers and for the firefighters that they knew. Ryan was Jamie’s world, and he was amazing," said Alex Morrison, San Diego Angels girls hockey coach and director. "He was so devoted and loving, fun and adventuresome. He was a great runner and would do anything for his wife, absolutely anything. It was one of the sweetest things,”