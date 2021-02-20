San Diego man invents COVID-19 'Candle Blower Outer' and so much more

Sheldon Levinson's germaphobe invention sells for $19.95 and it's only one of his many creations.

SAN DIEGO — Have you had a great idea that you thought could make you a million bucks? In this Zevely Zone, a San Diego inventor showed me his COVID-19 "Candle Blower Outer". Sheldon Levinson has spent a lifetime inventing stuff in his garage.

"This is called an automatic gate latch closer," said Sheldon. He has fifty inventions in total. "Hey, I'm out of control, I know it," said Sheldon from his San Carlos garage.

Which may explain his urinal pee pad invention. When people pee on it, a secret message is revealed. "Now you have got room for one more beer," said Sheldon while demonstrating the invention. When COVID-19 hit, Sheldon's imagination lit up like a birthday cake. "I've been a germophobe for all of my life. I always walk around with sanitizer," said Sheldon.

A Birthday Candle Blower Outer just made perfect sense. One quick blast of air from his invention can extinguish 35 candles or more. Sheldon has sold about one hundred of them which pales in comparison to his Bubble Lamp. "It's a bumble lamp that basically has bubbles that has a light underneath it. LED lights," said Sheldon.

When Sheldon's active mind started bubbling over his special someone was always there. "My wife passed away. She was my best advocate, she told me what I did wrong," said Sheldon. His wife Joan died from Leukemia, but her memory lives on in Sheldon's inventions.

It was Joan who asked him to capture rainwater off the roof. So, he invented a 'No Tools Rain Savings Device'. "It's a game-changer. The industry hates me because I'm costing them too much money," said Sheldon.

Joan also inspired his fruit picker invention. "This is what is called a Fruit Picker. You stick the fruit in from the side or the front. When you pull on the stem the fruit drops into the basket," said Sheldon.

Joan didn't want Sheldon to climb a ladder. "She says it's dangerous when you get to be my age, thank you, honey," said Sheldon with a nod to the heavens. He may be 73 years old but he's a kid at heart. Which brought us to his most recent invention. "This is not available yet; this is called a Bubble Writer," said Sheldon.

Graffiti Foam is Sheldon's next big idea. You can email Sheldon for information about his inventions at NicheProductsLLC@gmail.com