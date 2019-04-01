LIVE
adopt 8
Adopt 8
Adopt 8
Change the lives of children forever through fostering and adoption
ADOPT8
43 minutes ago
Adopt 8: Time is running out for 17-year-old Daniel
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Rio and Luna’s success story
ADOPT8
10-year-old Camryn waiting for a forever home
ADOPT8
A look back at the Adopt 8 children of 2018
ADOPT8
7 San Diego siblings in need of forever home
ADOPT8
Featured Videos
Adopt 8: Time is running out for 17-year-old Daniel
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Rio and Luna’s success story
ADOPT8
7 San Diego siblings in need of forever home
ADOPT8
Adopt 8 Success Story: Celebrating Christmas as an official family
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Denashia imagines having a forever family
ADOPT8
10-year-old La’Heaven dreams of a forever home
ADOPT8
Adopt 8 Success Story: Celebrating Christmas as an official family
A local family of six has an extra special blessing to be thankful for this holiday season. In this Adopt 8, we meet the parents and four children who will celebrate their first Christmas an offici...
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Denashia imagines having a forever family
She's an outgoing 7-year-old with a creative mind and Denashia says she can already picture the forever family she'd love to have. In this Adopt 8, Marcella Lee introduces us to this precocious you...
ADOPT8
10-year-old La’Heaven dreams of a forever home
A local 10-year-old girl has just one wish for her birthday, which is later this month. At the top of her list, is finding a forever home.
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: 2 brothers still waiting for forever home
It's been nearly a year since we first introduced you to two brothers in need of a forever home. In this Adopt 8, our Marcella Lee catches up with the boys, who are still waiting to find a place to...
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Shane’s success through the years
Our latest Adopt 8 story shows just how much a child’s life can be changed through the gift of adoption.
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: 14-year-old Newra holds out hope for forever home
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — She only has four more years left, before she "ages out" of the foster care system, but 14-year-old Newra has faith she'll find a forever home before it's too late. In this Ad...
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Knolly wishes for a forever home and new wheels
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Two brothers in need of a forever family
ADOPT8
Adopt 8 Success Story: Third time's the charm for Dwayne
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Kylee's summer plans include finding a forever home
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: 3 siblings with wish to find a forever home
ADOPT8
Adopt 8: Dyana's success story
ADOPT8
