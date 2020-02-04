SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

San Diego County declared a local health emergency on Feb 14, 2020.

There are a total of 849 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 15 confirmed deaths of local residents.

Early estimates indicate the city of San Diego will lose $109 million in tax revenue by June 30 due to the fiscal impact of COVID-19.

All San Diego city-owned beaches, parks and trails are closed. Other cities including Encinitas, Carlsbad, Del Mar, and Solana Beach have implemented similar closures for various public areas.

San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.

Many private and public K-12 schools have been closed through March.

Students can still receive meals while schools are closed.

The San Diego County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus without sending to the CDC

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.

to get updates from San Diego County. Click here for previous daily updates

Key facts in California:

California declared a state of emergency on March 4.

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

on March 19. There are a total of 9,690 confirmed cases in California and there have been 207 deaths in the state from COVID-19 .

in California and there have been in the state from COVID-19 The state has set up a hotline to answer questions and find ways to support the senior citizens in California. The phone number is 833-544-2374. The state has also partnered with the 2-1-1 service to help connect people to needed services.

April 2

2:30 p.m.

County of San Diego officials will provide their daily update on COVID-19 in San Diego. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

12:20 p.m.

According to Governor Newsom, a whopping 70,000 Californians have stepped up and applied to the California Health Corps in just a few days.

12 p.m.

A San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company reported promising results Thursday from a clinical trial of COVID-19 treatment conducted in collaboration with Renmin Hospital in Wuhan, China.



Ansun Biopharma said preliminary data showed that DAS181, a drug with antiviral properties, may have contributed to the reduction and elimination of COVID-19 symptoms in four patients suffering from severe bilateral viral pneumonia and hypoxemia. The patients were given a 10-day treatment regimen of nebulized DAS181, according to Ansun.



"These results are highly encouraging, as they demonstrate that DAS181 may potentially help reduce or eliminate some of the most significant symptoms associated with COVID-19," said Dr. Zuojiong Gong and De. Ke Hu, the study's principal investigators at Renmin Hospital.

9:30 a.m.

Feeding San Diego in partnership with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, will host a mass “drive through” food distribution for San Diego families, and seniors in need at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. until all of the food is gone. Teachers, construction workers, nurses, grocery workers and more are mobilizing donations, volunteering and providing logistical support to ensure San Diegans are able to access food during the crisis.



The food distribution will target vulnerable families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Food will be placed directly in the trunk, keeping a six foot separation at all times.

NOTE: For health and safety reasons, no one will be allowed to “walk up” or receive food on foot. Individuals and families who are not able to arrive by car should visit: https://feedingsandiego.org/need-help/food-distributions/ for a community food distribution site near their home.

9 a.m.

State Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) will host a Facebook Live Q&A at 8 p.m. PST, April 2, featuring legal experts discussing California's unemployment program. Gloria says more than a million unemployment claims have been filed in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event can be found here. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing assemblymember.gloria@assembly.ca.gov and including "EDD'' in the subject line.

7 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Service has learned that an employee at the San Diego Rancho Bernardo Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



"We are in process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Rancho Bernardo Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available. As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition. The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, both the CDC and the World Health Organization as well as the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages. Out of an abundance of caution, we have enhanced and supplemented current cleaning protocols using disinfectants across the facility."

5:30 a.m.

For the next eight weeks, middle and high school teachers and students can gain access to 22 free, self-paced online courses through the San Diego Zoo covering a variety of taxonomic groups and individual animal species.



Offered by the San Diego Zoo Global Academy, the interactive courses are designed to be completed by students in as little as one to two hours. They include video, images and quizzes to teach students about mammals, birds, reptiles, monotremes and more.

Beginning April 1, new animal species online learning modules will be made available each week -- and will remain online through May 24. For more information, click here.

5 a.m.

To help support those who are working around the clock to keep us safe, McDonald’s Southern California franchisees will offer free breakfast to first responders beginning April 2 at the company’s 700+ locally owned and operated restaurants in Southern California. All healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID or uniform are eligible to receive a free small coffee and Egg McMuffin sandwich during breakfast hours at participating McDonald’s restaurants in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Imperial counties.

“We’ve been inspired by the commitment of our first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Jamie Straza, McDonald's franchisee and board member of the McDonald's owner operators group. “On behalf of our franchisees and employees, San Diego County McDonald’s restaurants stand ready and proud to serve our local heroes.”

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick



Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. While they say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.



