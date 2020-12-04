SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 21,794 confirmed cases in California and 651 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the California Department of Public Health. Approximately 203,400 tests had been conducted. At least 190,238 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending as of April 11, according to the California Department of Public Health.

had been conducted. At least have been received and another as of April 11, according to the California Department of Public Health. 2,917 Californians have been hospitalized, and 1,145 are in the ICU, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Californians have been hospitalized, and are in the ICU, according to the California Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

April 12

San Diego mayor, religious leaders advise public to worship from home on Easter

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has urged San Diegans to celebrate Easter and Passover from home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.



Stay-at-home orders will be strictly enforced on Easter Sunday, said Faulconer, who added that he believed the majority of San Diego faith organizations have adapted to the public health orders despite their impact on the holidays.

April 11

San Diego DJ spinning music in support of health care workers

You’ve probably have seen this happening around the country: people coming together to salute health care workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. In New York, there’s a neighborhood that applauds every night at 7 p.m. during health workers’ shift change. In Georgia, a man has been playing his bagpipes for medical heroes. And in San Diego, there's a downtown DJ spinning solidarity.

Navy says USS Theodore Roosevelt has 550 COVID-19 cases



The Navy gave an update on the numbers of COVID positive cases onboard the USS Teddy Roosevelt. For a full rundown on what was said in the update, click here.

Latest San Diego COVID-19 numbers

At Saturday's news conference the county updated their numbers. The county has 1,761 total positive cases and 45 deaths. The county has performed 24,430 tests on San Diegans.

Half of all county's 44 COVID-19 deaths from congregate living facilities

According to the County of San Diego, 23 hospitals in the region have administered 23,353 COVID-19 tests, around 93% of which have returned negative. For a full rundown on the numbers and how much PPE has been given out, click here.

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.