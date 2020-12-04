SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:
- There are 1,761 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 45 confirmed deaths.
- View San Diego County cases in a map by zip code or city.
- All San Diego County beaches are closed.
- San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.
- Most San Diego schools have moved to distance learning and students can still receive meals while schools are closed.
- Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.
- San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services has launched a new COVID-19 cases interactive dashboard.
Key facts in California:
- California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
- There are 21,794 confirmed cases in California and 651 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.
- Approximately 203,400 tests had been conducted. At least 190,238 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending as of April 11, according to the California Department of Public Health.
- 2,917 Californians have been hospitalized, and 1,145 are in the ICU, according to the California Department of Public Health.
- A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.
April 12
San Diego mayor, religious leaders advise public to worship from home on Easter
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has urged San Diegans to celebrate Easter and Passover from home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Stay-at-home orders will be strictly enforced on Easter Sunday, said Faulconer, who added that he believed the majority of San Diego faith organizations have adapted to the public health orders despite their impact on the holidays.
April 11
San Diego DJ spinning music in support of health care workers
You’ve probably have seen this happening around the country: people coming together to salute health care workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. In New York, there’s a neighborhood that applauds every night at 7 p.m. during health workers’ shift change. In Georgia, a man has been playing his bagpipes for medical heroes. And in San Diego, there's a downtown DJ spinning solidarity.
Navy says USS Theodore Roosevelt has 550 COVID-19 cases
The Navy gave an update on the numbers of COVID positive cases onboard the USS Teddy Roosevelt. For a full rundown on what was said in the update, click here.
Latest San Diego COVID-19 numbers
At Saturday's news conference the county updated their numbers. The county has 1,761 total positive cases and 45 deaths. The county has performed 24,430 tests on San Diegans.
Half of all county's 44 COVID-19 deaths from congregate living facilities
According to the County of San Diego, 23 hospitals in the region have administered 23,353 COVID-19 tests, around 93% of which have returned negative. For a full rundown on the numbers and how much PPE has been given out, click here.
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:
Know how it spreads
There is no vaccine
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus
It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact
And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
Protect yourself
Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Put distance between yourselves and others
Protect others
Stay home when you are sick
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow
Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.
The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.
While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.