Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 66,680 confirmed cases in California and 2,745 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

3,218 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,097 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

955,664 tests have been conducted as of May 9, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

tests have been conducted as of May 9, according to the CA Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 10

Oceanside city councilman urges businesses to violate San Diego County health protocols

An Oceanside city councilman was admonished by the city's mayor for urging nonessential businesses and houses of worship to violate COVID-19 protocols by reopening ahead of schedule and asking residents to disregard county- and state-mandated regulations by patronizing them.



"I'm convinced that the constitutional rights of Oceanside residents and businesses have been trampled upon and I choose to take a stand," Councilman Christopher Rodriguez wrote in a statement. "If your business has been labeled 'nonessential' and you share my convictions, then I encourage you to open immediately and to please follow all social-distancing, face mask and sterilization protocols that essential businesses and employees are currently following."



Rodriguez called on the city's residents "to safely patronize and support these businesses," and he called for "nonprofits to serve again, and houses of worship to worship again."

