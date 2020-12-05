Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 67,939 confirmed cases in California and 2,770 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the CA Department of Public Health. 3,248 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,093 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health. 991,897 tests have been conducted as of May 10, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

tests have been conducted as of May 10, according to the CA Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 12

San Diego small businesses struggle to stay afloat, restaurants begin to close permanently

Many San Diego businesses have decided to close for good despite the fact that roughly 70% of California's economy has been allowed to reopen.

The state's chamber of commerce doesn't keep track of business closures, but San Diegans are starting to.

May 11

Mayor Faulconer and County Chairman Cox urge Gov. Newsom to let county decide

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday, urging him to give San Diego County the authority to open sections of its economy as its leaders see fit.

Cox and Faulconer contend in the letter that Newsom's orders have been confusing and misguided.

California official: Bad mask deals lost no taxpayer money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's top emergency official is defending the state from scrutiny over high-priced deals that fell apart as officials pursued personal protective equipment. Mark Ghilarducci of the state's Office of Emergency Services says taxpayers didn't lose any money on the deals because California was refunded when the agreements went bad.

He says the state was doing its best amid a worldwide scramble for protective equipment for the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke during a Monday oversight hearing by Assembly lawmakers who wanted details on the failed deals.

California has spent roughly $2.2 billion on 180 contracts for personal protective equipment.

California counties push to reopen ahead of state guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says more than two dozen counties have asked permission to loosen their stay-at-home plans beyond what the state allows. Newsom on Monday promised a speedy review and said some counties could have their plans approved by Tuesday.

The governor loosened the statewide stay-at-home order last week to allow some retailers and manufacturers to reopen with restrictions. He said counties can go further if they meet strict state standards. But densely populated counties are having difficulty meeting the requirements.

Newsom said Monday that he would consider adjusting those standards. He said some large counties have special circumstances that must be taken into account.

California sheriff says inmates tried to infect themselves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says inmates at a jail tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus by sharing a container of water and a mask. Sheriff Alex Villanueva showed surveillance videos on Monday from two units at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

The footage captured inmates in one unit sharing water and others in a second unit sniffing a mask. Authorities say 30 inmates in the units were later diagnosed with COVID-19, two of whom were later released.

Villanueva said the inmates mistakenly believed that they would be freed if they were infected.

San Diego County to crack down on vacation rentals, beach partiers

Over the weekend, some residents in Mission Beach complained about large parties and gatherings despite the public health order. Here are the do's and don't of AirBnb during the pandemic.

San Diego County surpasses 5,000 cases of COVID-19

San Diego County gave a COVID-19 update on Monday. You can watch it all here.

California joins 4 western states to request $1 trillion in aid

Governor Newsom announced the joint request made by leaders of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Colorado to the Federal Government to help support the public systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Diego State University to hold virtual commencement on Saturday

San Diego State University announced Monday it will host a virtual commencement celebration on Saturday to honor the Class of 2020 graduates, in light of COVID-19-related physical distancing and stay home orders.



The celebration will be held at noon May 16 and can be viewed via livestream at on their website and on their Facebook page. Graduates simply need to tune in, and no registration is required in advance. SDSU welcomes alumni to tune in, as well.

Sony to Donate 10,000 N95 Masks to Scripps Hospitals in San Diego County

Sony Electronics announced Monday that it will donate 10,000 N95 masks to Scripps hospitals throughout San Diego County.



The company, which has its North American headquarters in San Diego, said it is donating its stock of personal protective equipment to various locations in California and New Jersey, including to Scripps' five San Diego-area hospitals.



Scripps continues to accept donations of masks and other PPE, as well as monetary donations to its COVID-19 Response Fund, which can be made here. Donations of PPE can be made here.

Nurses Week: Honoring a Sharp Memorial hospital hero

Nurse Jennifer Hites is on the front lines at Sharp Memorial with a very important job -- making sure all of the emergency room nurses are as safe as possible during this COVID-19 crisis.



“It's been quite interesting how quickly we have been able to adapt and learn,” said Jennifer.

Not that anything in an ER is ever easy, but Jennifer says quickly pivoting to protect her crew from catching, or spreading COVID-19 has been a tough, learn-on-the-fly experience.

--------------------------------------------------

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.