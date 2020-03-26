SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

San Diego County declared a local health emergency on Feb 14, 2020.

There are a total of 297 confirmed cases in San Diego County and three confirmed deaths of local residents.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer on March 23 ordered the closure of all San Diego city-owned beaches, parks and trails, citing a lack of physical distance among city residents. Other cities including Encinitas, Carlsbad, Del Mar, and Solana Beach have implemented similar closures for various public areas.

San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.

Many private and public K-12 schools have been closed through March.

Students can still receive meals while schools are closed.

The San Diego County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus without sending to the CDC

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.

Key facts in California:

California declared a state of emergency on March 4.

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

on March 19. There are a total of 3,006 confirmed cases in California and there have been 65 deaths in the state from COVID-19 .

in California and there have been in the state from COVID-19 Gov. Newsom projects that 25.5 million Californians will be infected with the virus.

March 26

4:30 p.m.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined by City Councilmember Scott Sherman and Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell at a media briefing to discuss preliminary city financial figures in light of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic is having on San Diego’s economy.

Mayor Faulconer will also provide other updates on the City’s fight against the coronavirus. Click here for the page where the briefing will be live-streamed.

2:45 p.m.

Gun stores can remain open for business in San Diego County during the coronavirus crisis -- subject to restrictions -- despite California's far-reaching limits on retail operations amid the pandemic, Sheriff Bill Gore said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom decided that he would defer to the state's sheriffs "on whether gun stores are essential businesses that should remain open under his (COVID-19-related) executive order," Gore announced in a prepared statement released this afternoon.

2:30 p.m.

Chairman Greg Cox, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Dr. Nick Yphantides, and Dr. Patrick Frias of Rady Children’s Hospital gave an update on COVID-19 in San Diego County. You can watch the entire conference here.

“There is a human element,” said Yphantides. “We now have what I would call ‘substantial transmission.'”

“With deep remorse and regret” the county confirmed its third death, a 87-year-old woman. She was the 59th Californian to die of COVID-19.

UCSD is converting an empty dorm for people who can’t go home but don’t need to be in hospital, according to Fletcher.

“We are still in the eye of that storm,” said Yphantides, who added that healthcare systems are evaluating their readiness based on three factors: staff, structure, stuff.

The county is unaware of the specific number of healthcare workers that have tested positive. Officials don’t know that exact number because the county's data is not sorted by occupational categories.

Sheriff Bill Gore hasn’t issued any fines for social distancing yet, according to Fletcher.

Medical Reserve Corps is asking for retired military to help.

2:00 p.m.

The quaint mountain town, Julian, California, thrives on tourism, from its famous apple pies to its humble shops along Main street, Julian is a popular destination from out of towners. But with many of the stores and restaurants closed down, tourists being asked to postpone their visit.

1:15 p.m.

The latest numbers released by the California Department of Health show a surge in cases of over 450 since Wednesday with 12 additional deaths. The cases break down as follows:

3,006 – Positive cases

65 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

886 – Community-acquired cases

2,120 – Cases acquired through person-to-person transmission, travel (including cruise ship passengers), repatriation, or under investigation. This includes 42 health care workers.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 37 cases

Age 18-49: 1,505 cases

Age 50-64: 764 cases

Age 65+: 678 cases

Unknown: 22 cases

Gender of all confirmed positive cases:

Female: 1,309 cases

Male: 1,665 cases

Unknown: 32 cases

12 p.m.

The San Diego City Attorney's Office Thursday urged families with guns in the home to practice proper firearm safety while self- quarantining to keep the weapons out of the hands of children.



With stay-at-home orders issued at the state and local levels, and schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Attorney Mara Elliott's office said gun safety is paramount.



"When you have guns and children in the home and do not practice safe storage, you are increasing the risk that someone will be accidentally shot," Elliott said. "Children are very resourceful when it comes to locating things their parents thought they'd never find. When they find a gun, it often leads to tragedy."

11:50 p.m.

To commemorate what should have been Opening Day for Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres have teamed up with Phil’s BBQ to provide lunch for many healthcare workers in the county. Some of them include UCSD Healthcare and San Diego Blood Bank employees and volunteers. All of these people are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. In addition, the Padres will be playing “God Bless America” in front of an empty Petco Park as a symbol of solidarity with our resilient country and all of its citizens in this time of crisis.

11 a.m.

San Diego Zoo Global announced the launch of an education program Thursday to keep parents, teachers and zoo fans connected to their favorite animals through free online content, entertainment and educational tools.



The #WereHereTogether program allows visitors to the site to check in on animals and receive daily updates from livestreaming wildlife cameras as coronavirus prevents in-person visits.

6 a.m.

Rancho Santa Fe resident John Cox, who challenged then Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2018 governor's race, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate made the announcement on social media Wednesday.



"Last week after feeling ill with mild flu-like symptoms, and out of the abundance of caution because my wife is immuno-supressed due to a chronic condition, my physician tested me for COVID-19," Cox said. "I tested positive and we have been following doctors orders at home and the quarantine protocols regarding this disease."



Cox, a 64-year-old Illinois transplant, said his symptoms were relatively mild and he was slowly feeling better.

5 a.m.

News 8's Chief Photojournalist Kenny McGregor captured an empty San Diego as residents are asked to stay home in order to slow the rate of spread of the coronavirus.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.