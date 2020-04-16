SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 26,182 confirmed cases in California and 890 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.

San Diego COVID-19 cases up by 75 to 2,087; reported deaths up by 3 to 63 total

County health officials Thursday reported an additional 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three additional deaths. There are now 2,087 cases in the county and we have suffered 63 three deaths, according to San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. The latest deaths break down by gender and age as follows:

A female in her early 30s

A female in her late 70s

A male in his early 50s

Dr. Wooten reported that all three victims had underlying health conditions.

Governor Newsom announces paid leave for sick food industry workers, farmers

Newsom announced he had just signed a statewide executive order that will allow for two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave for food workers, such as farmers, food delivery workers, and grocery store workers.

“I hope this will significantly reduce the anxiety [food workers have],” said Newsom. “We don’t want you going to work sick,” said Newsom. You can read the full story here.

BBB launches online CARES Act & PPP course for small businesses

BBB has launched a no-cost CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Course. The course is designed to educate small businesses seeking funding options. Various relief programs are available and misinformation can delay the critical process of receiving essential funding.

COVID-19 testing begins for homeless at San Diego Convention Center

Homeless people who are staying at the San Diego Convention Center will start getting tested for COVID-19 Thursday. Those tests will be given out daily to make sure no one inside the convention center has the coronavirus.

San Diego Pride cancels all in-person events in July

San Diego Pride’s Board of Directors and staff announced that all in-person gatherings scheduled for July 2020 will not take place as planned. For more information, click here.

San Diego County Sheriff's releasing hundreds of inmates to comply with statewide order

Authorities Thursday will continue releasing inmates without bail in compliance with a state order to reduce prison populations in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. For more information, click here.

Jerome’s Furniture restructures operations in response to COVID-19 quarantine

Jerome’s Furniture Thursday restructured operations to ensure it continues to provide families access to items such as specialty furniture, mattresses, home office, and other furniture needed to function during the COVID-19 quarantine period and afterwards. Doing so required the company to reduce its employee count by approximately one-third, or 274 staff members.

Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego presents a small business aid teleconference Thursday

Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, will present a small business aid teleconference Thursday at 2 p.m. to present the various resources available to small businesses across California in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To submit a question and/or register for the call, click here.

News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.