Timeline | The disappearance of Maya Millete, arrest of Larry Millete: What we know

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For over nine months, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance since January 2021. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.

Updates have come from the family, law enforcement and court documents. To see how the case of Maya Millete's disappearance has unfolded, here is a timeline of major events in the case from the last time Maya was heard from on Jan. 7 through her husband Larry's arrest in October 2021.

Oct. 22 - Larry's arraignment

Larry Millete is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. He is being held without bail.

Oct. 19 - Larry Millete arrested

Maya Millete's husband Larry Millete is arrested for the murder of his wife, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

At a briefing, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan give more details of the investigation.

Stephan says investigators believe Larry murdered his wife on Jan. 7 and disposed of her body on Jan. 8. They ask for the public's help and any information regarding the vehicle they believe was used. It is a black Lexus GX460 with the license plate MAYLANI.

Stephan says two charges are filed against Larry - one for killing Maya Millete on Jan. 7 and one for illegal possession of an assault weapon.

"We need the public's help," she says and implores anyone with information to share it with investigators. "This is not a win. We have lost a life."

Sept. 15 - Gun violence restraining order extended against Larry Millete

A temporary gun violence restraining order filed against Larry Millete is extended for at least three months.

Millete is fighting in civil court to get his guns back, but his attorney agrees to continue the hearing until December 1.

Sept. 8 - Larry says Maya left voluntarily

Larry Millete says in court papers he believes his wife is still alive and she voluntarily left the family.

In a declaration filed Sept. 8 in Chula Vista family court, Larry Millete, claims his wife left her children of her own accord.

“I considered her still alive because she had voluntarily left our house at least twice in 2020 without saying goodbye to me or to our three children… We have been praying for her safety and well-being,” the husband writes in the court papers.

Civil court records made public in the gun violence restraining order case filed against Larry Millete. The documents do not describe him as a suspect and they do not indicate any belief whether Maya was killed.

Aug. 26 - Court records offer clues in search for Maya Millete

Maya's parents Pablito and Noemi Tabalanza, continue their battle in Chula Vista family court seeking court-ordered visitation with Maya's children.

One filing in the case offers clues as to possible search locations for the missing mom.

The filing lists nine photographs filed with the court taken during trips the family took in 2020, including the location of those trips; locations include Glamis, Lake Havasu, and Lake Elsinore.

Judge Katherine Bacal agrees the public should have access to civil court documents related to a gun violence restraining order after News 8 asks that they be unsealed.

For the first time, Maya's husband, Larry Millete, is named a “person of interest” in the case.

The judge also releases two photographs of Larry Millete’s gun collection, including one with a redacted image of his 4-year-old son standing on a kitchen table surrounded by 16 rifles and handguns.

July 1 - Millete home searched for third time

CVPD executes a third search at the Chula Vista home of Maya Millete.

Detectives serve the search warrant at the Millete residence "to obtain additional evidence and clues to her current whereabouts," Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak says.

Larry Millete fires back against his in-laws, the Chula Vista Police Department, and the authorities who filed a temporary gun violence restraining order against him in an explosive, 80-page response in advance of a GVRO hearing.

Larry claims he was pulled over on the freeway May 7 and taken into custody for hours while CVPD served a search warrant on his home.

He claims the guns seized in the search are legal, according to his court declaration.

May 7 - Millete home searched for second time

Investigators execute a search warrant at the Millete home for the second time.

Police search a vehicle on the property and a police dog was seen entering the home as well.

"We're trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation," Lt. Frank Giaime says when pressed about any specific details of the search warrant.

April 21 - Search grows into a national investigation

Chula Vista Police starts to work with the FBI, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to an investigation update posted on the CVPD Facebook page.

The case also makes national news in April when Maya's sister Maricris Drouillat and brother-in-law Richard Drouillat appear on the Dr. Phil show.

April 1 - Search warrant on Larry's family

On April 1, Chula Vista Police execute a search warrant on the aunt and uncle of Larry Millete.

Investigators seize guns and other evidence from the home located in the 7100 block of Viewcrest Drive, within San Diego city limits.

January 23 - Millete home searched for first time

Two weeks after Maya Milette's disappearance, Chula Vista Police execute their first search warrant of the family's home.

Police do not immediately reveal what was seized during their search. It was later reported that officers took the family's black, Lexus SUV - the same one Larry reportedly took the day after Maya was last seen.

January 19 - Maya's search goes online

A GoFundMe page is set up to help pool resources in the search for Maya Millete.

January 15 - Vigil held for Maya; Larry speaks to media

Loved ones hold the first of many vigils for Maya Millete. At the time, police say Larry Millete is cooperating with the investigation.

Millete says he got concerned when she missed their daughter's 11th birthday. They also have a 9-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old daughter.

“That's what's concerning and alarming that she wouldn't be gone this long,” said Larry Millete.

News 8's Abbie Alford speaks to Larry on the phone after the vigil. He spoke about his wife of 21 years in the present and doesn’t know why she would go missing.

“I don't want to speculate and there is a lot of speculation,” said Millete.

January 13 - Search parties begin looking for Maya

The first of many search parties go out looking for Maya or evidence of her whereabouts.

January 11 - Police start the search

The day after Maya is reported missing, police enter her home and began their investigation.

January 8 - Larry Millete leaves home for over 11 hours

The day after his wife's disappearance, Larry Millete is gone from the family home for 11 hours and 21 minutes. He told family members that he went to the beach with his 4-year-old son.

He says and investigators later confirm he was in the Lexus SUV the family owns, with the license plate that spells "MAYLANI".

Larry's phone is left behind while he is gone.

January 7 - Maya Millete, mother of 3, goes missing from Chula Vista home

May "Maya" Millete goes missing. It was later found out, through security camera footage, that loud bangs sounding like gunshots rang through the neighborhood late that night.